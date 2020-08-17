Tokyo Confirms 161 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Monday that it has newly confirmed COVID-19 infections for 161 people.

The Japanese capital's daily COVID-19 tally fell below 200 for the first time in six days.

Of Monday's total, 80 people are in their 20s or 30s, according to the metropolitan government.

Meanwhile, the number of severely ill patients of the coronavirus disease in Tokyo stood at 27 on the day.

