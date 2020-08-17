Expressway Traffic Down 33 Pct during Bon Holiday in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Traffic on expressways across Japan during the country’s “bon” summer holiday was 33 pct down from a year before, apparently because people were refraining from long-distance travel amid the coronavirus epidemic, expressway operators said Monday.

Average daily traffic on major expressway sections came to about 32,000 vehicles in the 10-day period through Sunday, down from 48,000 in the Aug. 9-18, 2019, period.

Traffic jams of 10 kilometers or more occurred 149 times, down from 436, and those of 30 kilometers or more six times, down from 39.

The longest traffic jam on Tokyo-bound lanes was seen around the Hino bus stop on the Chuo Expressway in the city of Hino, Tokyo, on Sunday evening, reaching 43.3 kilometers, while the longest on opposite lanes was observed around the Higashimatsuyama exit on the Kan-Etsu Expressway in the city of Higashimatsuyama, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, before noon on Thursday, extending 31.2 kilometers.

