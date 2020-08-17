Hospital Visit Fuels Concerns over Abe's Health

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Health concerns over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe increased again, after he underwent a medical checkup during his stay at a Tokyo hospital for about seven and a half hours on Monday.

An aide to Abe said that the hospital visit was to ensure the management of his health condition. But concerns about his health spread in the political world as the prime minister has looked very tired recently.

There is a possibility of his health condition affecting his administration's response to the new coronavirus crisis and political developments, sources said.

Abe arrived at Keio University Hospital around 10:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. GMT) in an official car. He left the institution shortly after 6 p.m. and went directly to his private residence. Abe did not answer questions about his health from reporters who were waiting for his return home at the residence.

Abe has not been scheduling any official duties since Sunday. He is "taking a very short summer break" until Tuesday, an aide said.

