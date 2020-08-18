Japan Consumption Remains Subdued in Late July: Private Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Consumption remained subdued in Japan in late July amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, a twice-a-month private survey has showed.

Domestic consumption was down 12.5 pct from late January, before the novel coronavirus began to spread rapidly, according to the survey by major credit card issuer JCB Co. and data analysis firm Nowcast Inc.

The latest result is compared with a fall of 10.3 pct in late June and a decline of 13.4 pct in early July.

In late July, general consumption including purchases at department stores and other retailers was up 0.9 pct, while spending on tourism, transportation, entertainment and other services plunged 22.7 pct, with the fall accelerating from late June.

“Consumption recovery is patchy among services sectors,” a Nowcast official said.

