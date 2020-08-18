Japanese Man Detained in Belarus

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Belarus authorities have detained a Japanese man in his 20s as demonstrations against the results of the presidential election continued, the Japanese Embassy in Belarus said Monday.

The resident of Minsk was detained on Wednesday. He is in custody at a facility in the capital of Belarus and has no health problems, the embassy said.

Why he was detained remains unknown.

