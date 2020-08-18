Toyota Expands Tie-Up with Amazon in Connected Car Biz
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
New York, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Monday it will expand its collaboration with Amazon.com Inc. for better use of data collected from connected cars through Amazon's cloud technologies.
Toyota first signed a comprehensive deal with Amazon Web Services Inc., a cloud service arm of the U.S. company, in 2017 to analyze big data collected from connected cars and apply it to vehicle design, development and maintenance, as well as car-sharing and other services.
The expanded collaboration allows the entire Toyota group use the data to develop next-generation data-driven mobility services.
Toyota also works with Japanese mobile carrier KDDI Corp. <9433> and U.S. technology giant Microsoft Corp. in the area of connected cars.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]