Toyota Expands Tie-Up with Amazon in Connected Car Biz

New York, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Monday it will expand its collaboration with Amazon.com Inc. for better use of data collected from connected cars through Amazon's cloud technologies.

Toyota first signed a comprehensive deal with Amazon Web Services Inc., a cloud service arm of the U.S. company, in 2017 to analyze big data collected from connected cars and apply it to vehicle design, development and maintenance, as well as car-sharing and other services.

The expanded collaboration allows the entire Toyota group use the data to develop next-generation data-driven mobility services.

Toyota also works with Japanese mobile carrier KDDI Corp. <9433> and U.S. technology giant Microsoft Corp. in the area of connected cars.

