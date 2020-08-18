Japan Confirms 913 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 913 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with the daily count slipping below 1,000 for the second straight day.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose by 16 across the country, hitting a daily high since the Japanese government fully lifted its state of emergency over the pandemic in late May.

The new fatalities included six in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and three each in Tokyo and Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

In Tokyo, new cases rose to 207 from the previous day's 161.

The new infections in the Japanese capital included 77 cases in their 20s and 20 cases in their 70s or older, according to the metropolitan government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]