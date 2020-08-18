Tokyo Newly Confirms 207 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday that it has newly confirmed 207 cases of the novel coronavirus, which is responsible for the COVID-19 respiratory illness.

The daily count of new coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital rebounded from the previous day's 161, which was the first figure below 200 in six days.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients there increased to 31 from 27, while the cumulative number of coronavirus cases rose to 18,082.

Of the 207 newly infected people, 77 are in their 20s, and 20 in their 70s or older, according to the metropolitan government.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]