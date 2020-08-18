Heatstroke Death Toll in Tokyo’s 23 Wards Reaches 79 in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The heatstroke death toll in Tokyo’s 23 wards reached 79 in the first 17 days of August, metropolitan medical examiners said Tuesday.

Of the 79 people who were in their 50s to 100s, including 70 people aged 65 or older, 65 people died indoors when air conditioners were not used.

Of the total, 32 people died between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m., while 25 people died between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. The time of death was unknown for 22 people.

In the Japanese capital in the same period, 2,576 people were taken to hospital by ambulance due to symptoms of heatstroke, according to preliminary data from the Tokyo Fire Department.

At least 100 people have been taken to hospital by ambulance due to heatstroke per day since Aug. 9, including 339 on Monday.

