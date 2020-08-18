JR Passengers during Bon Holiday Down 76 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The total number of passengers on Japan Railways trains during the country’s “Bon” summer holiday period plunged 76 pct from a year before, amid the coronavirus epidemic, six JR regional railway operators said Tuesday.

The total in the period from Aug. 7 to Monday came to 3,549,000 passengers, the fewest since 1990, when such statistics became available.

Both East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, and West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, saw the number of Bon holiday passengers down 77 pct.

Passenger numbers were down 76 pct at Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, 72 pct at Kyushu Railway Co. <9142>, or JR Kyushu, 67 pct at Shikoku Railway Co., or JR Shikoku, and 62 pct at Hokkaido Railway Co., or JR Hokkaido.

While the six companies started a campaign to stimulate travel demand in late July, many fireworks events, festivals, concerts and other events have been canceled to prevent coronavirus infections.

