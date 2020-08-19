Adachi to Become FamilyMart’s Chief Marketing Officer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug 19 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese convenience store chain operator FamilyMart Co. <8028> has said it will appoint Hikaru Adachi, known for having turned McDonald’s Co. (Japan) around, to its newly created post of chief marketing officer.

The appointment, effective on Oct. 1, is aimed at strengthening FamilyMart’s brand strategy by leveraging Adachi’s experience and strong planning skills, according to the company.

With his new role as CMO, under the president’s direct supervision, Adachi will be responsible for FamilyMart’s product planning and sales strategy.

In recent years, the convenience store chain has been struggling in its product strategy, facing a lack of hit products.

“There are challenges we have to tackle in the marketing field,” a public relations official of FamilyMart said, adding that the company needs to strengthen its marketing power with the skills of Adachi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]