Fast Retailing Unit G.U. to Fully Launch Cosmetics Biz

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--G.U. Co., a unit of Japanese apparel chain operator Fast Retailing Co. <9983>, said Tuesday that it will make a full-scale entry into the cosmetics market.

The operator of GU brand apparel shops will launch the Fast Retailing group's first cosmetics brand, #4me by GU, and sales are slated to begin on Sept. 4 at large GU outlets in Japan and online.

Products from the brand will be made in Japan, with all of them containing natural moisturizing factors originating in the country, such as camellia oil.

G.U. will start with four cosmetic items and consider expanding the lineup while assessing consumer reactions. Of the initial four products, lipsticks and eyeshadows, available in eight and four colors, respectively, will sell for 649 yen, including tax, apiece.

The use of moisturizing factors in the lipsticks reflects concerns about dry lips due to the need to wear face masks amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

