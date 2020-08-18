Japan Demands China Refrain from Military Activities off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono told Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou on Tuesday of his strong concern over China's military activities around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands, as well as in the South China Sea.

In their meeting, Kono demanded China refrain from those military activities, according to the Defense Ministry. It has not disclosed the Chinese ambassador's response to the demand.

The meeting took place at the ministry office at the request of the Chinese side.

Around the Senkaku isles, Chinese government ships are repeating intrusions into Japanese waters.

