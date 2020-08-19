Attention Paid to DPFP's Funds before Merger

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Attention is being paid to 5 billion yen of political funds owned by the Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People, ahead of its planned merger with the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Some of the funds are expected to be distributed to the CDPJ in proportion to the number of DPFP members who join the CDPJ, a senior DPFP member said.

On Wednesday, the DPFP voted to dissolve itself and merge with the CDPJ. But DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki has no plans to join the CDPJ and some other DPFP members may follow suit.

The CDPJ, which depends mainly on public subsidies and loans for revenue, is expected to make full efforts to bring in as many members as possible from the DPFP.

When a political party splits in Japan, its funds are divided based on discussions among its members.

