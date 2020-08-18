Harry Potter Facility to Replace Toshimaen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese unit of U.S. entertainment giant Warner Bros. said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to establish a facility featuring the Harry Potter movie series at the site of the Toshimaen amusement park, which will be closed at the end of this month.

The agreement was signed with Seibu Railway Co., which owns Toshimaen, in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward, major trading house Itochu Corp. <8001> and Fuyo General Lease Co. <8424>.

The hands-on Harry Potter facility will occupy part of a park to be built by the Tokyo metropolitan government. Full-fledged shooting sets and props from the hugely popular movie series will be displayed at the new facility.

The Harry Potter facility will be the second of its kind in the world after one in Britain.

Warner Bros. aims to open it in the first half of 2023. Visitors will take half a day to tour around the facility, which will have a site area of some 30,000 square meters.

