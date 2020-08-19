Sharp Enters Personal Computer Biz in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--An Indonesian unit of Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. <6753> said it has begun selling personal computers in the Southeast Asian country.

PT Sharp Electronics Indonesia began selling the new Dynabook Satellite Pro L40-G laptop on Monday. The company aims to annually sell 1,500 units, which account for some 10 pct of the Indonesian PC market for corporate customers, on the back of rising demand for working from home.

The new model has a 14-inch screen and weighs 1.49 kilograms. It will be sold for between 9 million rupiah and 16 million rupiah, or around 64,000 yen to 114,000 yen.

Sharp acquired the Dynabook PC business from Toshiba Corp. <6502> in late June.

