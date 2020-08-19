SoftBank Group Owns 1-B.-Dlr Shares in Amazon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. <9984> owns 1,044 million dollars worth of shares in U.S. online retail giant Amazon.com Inc., it was learned by Wednesday.

The group also holds shares in many other U.S. technology businesses, including 122 million dollars in U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. and 475 million dollars in Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google LLC, according to a document disclosed Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

U.S. media reports said SoftBank Group’s outstanding investments total 3.9 billion dollars in 25 companies.

On Aug. 11, SoftBank Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son announced the launch of a new investment firm owned by him and SoftBank Group.

He also said the new company has invested in around 30 major tech businesses, including Amazon, on a trial basis.

