Some See Symptoms of Abe's Chronic Disease as Serious

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Some in Japan's government and ruling coalition believe that symptoms of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ulcerative colitis, his chronic disease, are becoming serious.

Symptoms of his disease "seem to be serious," a senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Wednesday. Abe underwent an hours-long medical examination at a hospital in Tokyo on Monday.

While some people are advising Abe to be hospitalized for a while to recover his health, the prime minister is eager to continue his work.

After a three-day summer break, Abe resumed official duties on Wednesday afternoon. Upon arriving at the prime minister's office, Abe said, "I took the medical checkup to ensure that I'm in good health," adding, "I'm going back to work now and want to do my best." He did not respond to a reporter who cited calls for him to take a rest.

Education minister Koichi Hagiuda asked the prime minister about his health when they met later in the day. In response, Abe said: "I'm fine. I want to take the lead with a sense of responsibility."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]