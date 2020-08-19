DPFP Votes to Merge with CDPJ

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People voted on Wednesday to dissolve itself and merge with the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki has said he would not join the CDPJ.

Some DPFP members of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, are also cautious about the merger, sources familiar with the situation said.

CDPJ leader Yukio Edano told party executives that he wants to join hands with as many fellow lawmakers as possible to fight to change the current political situation.

Separately, a group of independent lawmakers, including former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, confirmed its plans to join the new party to be created through the CDPJ-DPFP merger.

