186 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Wednesday that it has newly confirmed 186 cases of the novel coronavirus, with the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the city climbing to 18,268.

The Japanese capital's daily coronavirus count fell back below 200 after rebounding to 207 on Tuesday.

Of Wednesday's new cases, 104, or about 55 pct, involved infections of people in their 20s or 30s, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill patients with COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, stood at 32 as of the day, up from the previous day's 31.

