Japan’s New Coronavirus Cases Surpass 1,000

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan surpassed 1,000 for the first time in three days on Wednesday.

The country reported 1,071 new cases, including 187 in the western prefecture of Osaka and 186 in Tokyo.

Japan’s coronavirus death toll rose by 14 to 1,162. The new fatalities included five in Osaka and three in Tokyo.

Of Tokyo’s new cases, 104 were in their 20s or 30s. The number of patients with serious symptoms grew by one to 32.

In the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, the number of new cases rose to 103, topping 100 for the first time in five days.

