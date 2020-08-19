Ricoh to Introduce Permanent Teleworking System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese office equipment maker Ricoh Co. <7752> said Wednesday that it will introduce teleworking as a standard system in October.

The company aims to boost morale among employees and increase productivity by promoting work styles fit for a "new normal" amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Among other major Japanese companies, electronics giant Fujitsu Ltd. <6702> introduced new work systems centering on teleworking while stopping offering commuter pass allowances last month, in response to the coronavirus crisis. Electronics and machinery maker Hitachi Ltd. <6501> will introduce teleworking as a standard system in April 2021.

In October, Ricoh will scrap its restrictions on the range of employees eligible for teleworking and the limits on the number of days to work remotely.

The company set an appropriate proportion of commuting employees for each job category. The rate stands at 30 pct for workers at its head office, system engineers and employees for software development, and at or below 50 pct for employees for hardware development and back-office workers at plants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]