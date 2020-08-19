Rainwater Storage Facility under Shibuya Station Unveiled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--A huge rainwater storage facility built under Shibuya Station in Tokyo by Japanese railway and real estate group Tokyu Corp. <9005> was unveiled to the media on Wednesday.

The facility, located some 25 meters underground and managed by the Tokyo metropolitan government's sewage bureau, can temporarily hold about 4,000 tons of rainwater to prevent flood damage from heavy rain. It will go into service on Aug. 31.

Construction started in February 2011 as part of a redevelopment project for areas around the train station. The storage space is 7 meters in height, and measures 45 meters from north to south and 22 meters from east to west.

Rainwater will be sent to the storage facility from sewage pipes once the amount of rain exceeds 50 millimeters per hour. The system is capable of handling rainfall of up to 75 millimeters per hour.

Stored rainwater will be pumped back into sewage pipes after weather improves, with the work taking up to two days.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]