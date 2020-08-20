Hiroshima Marks 6th Anniversary of Deadly Landslides

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--The western Japan city of Hiroshima on Thursday marked the sixth anniversary of massive landslides caused by heavy rains that killed 77 people.

Bereaved families and locals offered prayers for the fatal victims at a memorial service held in the city's Asakita Ward, one of the areas hit hardest by the disaster.

Takako Miyamoto, 80, who lost her husband and her left leg in a landslide and is still undergoing rehabilitation, laid flowers for the victims during the ceremony as a representative of the bereaved families.

"Time flies like so quickly," Miyamoto told reporters after the memorial service.

"I want everyone to think about ways to save their own lives by taking the landslide disaster to heart," she said. "That's because I don't want anyone to feel the way I'm feeling now."

