Japan’s Coronavirus Cases Top 60,000

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Total coronavirus cases in Japan surpassed 60,000 on Thursday after the first domestic infection was confirmed on Jan. 16.

Total cases exceeded 40,000 on Aug. 3 and 50,000 on Aug. 10 after the pace of new infections accelerated again in July following a slowdown in May and June.

Japan confirmed 1,184 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 60,747.

The country’s coronavirus death toll grew by 11 to 1,173.

The number of new cases in Tokyo reached 339, surpassing 300 for the first time in five days.

