Lawmaker Akimoto Arrested for Alleged Witness Tampering

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors arrested lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto on Thursday for alleged witness tampering over a high-profile bribery scandal linked to a casino resort.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office suspects Akimoto, 48, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, of violating the law against organized crimes.

Akimoto has been indicted on charges of taking bribes related to the casino project.

