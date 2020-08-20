Fujii Becomes Youngest Shogi Player with 2 Major Titles

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Teenage professional shogi player Sota Fujii became the youngest-ever holder of two major titles for the Japanese board game Thursday.

Fujii, who had already earned the title of Kisei, made the achievement at the age of 18 years and one month by winning four matches in a row in a seven-match series against Oi title defender Kazuki Kimura, 47, in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka.

The previous record of 21 years and 11 months was set by ninth-dan player Yoshiharu Habu, 49,

