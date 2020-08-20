Japan Convenience Store Sales Down 7.4 Pct in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Sales at convenience stores in Japan in July slid 7.4 pct from a year earlier to 865.6 billion yen on a same-store basis, down for the fifth successive month, the Japan Franchise Association said Thursday.

The sales decline expanded from 5.2 pct in June, due to the effects of the prolonged rainy season, which came on top of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The number of convenience store visitors dropped 14 pct after falling 11.6 pct in the previous month. The average spending by visitors was up 7.7 pct.

By product category, sales of bento boxed meals and other daily-supplied foods, which account for nearly 40 pct of overall sales, decreased 8.3 pct. Sales of other processed foods and nonfood items were also down.

"A sales recovery is unlikely unless people cease to refrain from going out," an association official said.

