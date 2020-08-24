FOCUS: Can Opposition Realignment End Troubled History?

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--For about eight years since the defection of numerous members weakened the former Democratic Party of Japan in the late phase of the DPJ-led government, opposition parties have had a troubled history of repeated unsuccessful alignments and realignments.

The new main opposition party to be created through the planned merger of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People is expected to be joined by about 150 lawmakers, the first such large force since the 2017 breakup of the Democratic Party, a successor to the DPJ.

With the foundations of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government no longer as strong as before, the new party will face the test of whether it will be received by voters as a force that can truly represent the will of the people, rather than being viewed as a mere attempt to make up the numbers for a major election.

DPFP Director-General Hirofumi Hirano met with his CDPJ counterpart, Tetsuro Fukuyama, on Thursday to inform him of the DPFP’s decision to combine with the CDPJ.

After the meeting, Fukuyama told reporters, “We’ll make efforts to be recognized as an opposition party capable of taking power.” He called on as many DPFP members as possible to join the new party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]