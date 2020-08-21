Japan’s Coronavirus Cases May Have Peaked in Late July: Expert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The number of new coronavirus cases may have hit a peak in many parts of Japan between late July and early August, according Tohoku University Prof. Hitoshi Oshitani.

Oshitani, a member of a health ministry panel of experts on COVID-19 measures, presented the view in a speech at a gathering of the Japanese Association of Infectious Diseases in Tokyo on Thursday.

An analysis by Oshitani and others on the number of COVID-19 patients according to the dates they developed the disease found that new infections tended to decrease after peaking between late July and early August in many regions across the country.

The trend is believed to have stemmed from people’s efforts to change their behaviors and infection prevention measures that were enhanced at locations with high infection risks, according to the professor.

Meanwhile, Oshitani also pointed to the possibility of a resurgence of new coronavirus cases in Japan in the future, saying, “We need to carefully watch the developments.”

