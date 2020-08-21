Passers from Univ. of Tokyo Record Low in Govt Job Exam

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The number of people from the University of Tokyo who passed Japan’s career-track national public servant examination in fiscal 2020 totaled 249, the lowest level on record dating from fiscal 1998, the National Personnel Authority said Friday.

Although the prestigious national university had the largest number of successful applicants by school, the figure was down by 58 from the previous year.

The government agency said that the fall came as students chose private-sector businesses, where hiring interest remains strong, over working as national government employees.

The announcement was made two months later than initially planned as the first-stage test for the examination was postponed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The total number of applicants in the fiscal 2020 examination stood at 16,730. The number of passers fell by 81 to 1,717, meaning one in every 9.7 applicants passed the exam.

