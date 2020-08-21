Japanese Critic Masakazu Yamazaki Dies at 86

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese critic and playwright Masakazu Yamazaki died of malignant mesothelioma at a hospital in the western prefecture of Hyogo on Wednesday. He was 86.

Yamazaki, who had been advocating new individualism and the idea of personalized mass society, is known as the author of "Yawarakai Kojinshugi no Tanjo" (Birth of Soft Individualism), which sparked discussions about consumption culture.

Born in the western city of Kyoto, he spent his childhood in former Manchuria, currently a northeastern part of China, and studied philosophy at Kyoto University.

He started writing plays when he was a graduate student at the university.

After receiving the Kishida drama prize for "Zeami" in 1963, he started his career as a critic. He also received prominent awards as a critic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]