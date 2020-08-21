258 Newly Found Positive for Novel Coronavirus in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday that 258 people have been newly found positive for the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital.

The daily count of newly infected people in Tokyo fell back from the previous day’s 339.

Of the 258 people, about 53 pct are in their 20s or 30s, according to the metropolitan government.

Also in Tokyo, the number of severely ill patients with COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, stood at 33 on Friday, down three from Thursday.

