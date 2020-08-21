Japan Confirms 1,034 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,034 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the third straight day above 1,000.

The country’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by 15 to 1,188. The new fatalities included five in Osaka Prefecture, three in Aichi Prefecture and two in Tokyo.

In Tokyo, the number of new COVID-19 cases was 258, exceeding 200 for the second consecutive day.

About 53 pct of Tokyo’s new cases were in their 20s or 30s. The number of severely ill patients fell by three to 33.

In Osaka, western Japan, new cases totaled 166, surpassing 100 for the fourth day in a row.

