Japan COVID-19 Vaccinations to Prioritize Medical Staff, Elderly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government subcommittee agreed Friday to give first priority to medical workers, elderly people and those with underlying diseases for vaccination against the new coronavirus once a vaccine becomes available.

The subcommittee on COVID-19 countermeasures also affirmed the need for financial support by the state to help local governments give vaccinations to their residents.

Based on the agreement, the government plans to draw up a vaccination priority list as soon as early September. It aims to start vaccinations as early as the first half of next year.

Subcommittee members defined the range of medical workers to be given vaccination priority as those directly engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The members called for discussions on whether to give vaccination priority to medical workers who deal with suspected COVID-19 patients, such as ambulance crews and workers at regional public health centers.

