Japan, Papua New Guinea Aim for Free, Open Indo-Pacific

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape agreed Friday to cooperate for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, in the face of China's increasing assertiveness in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

At their meeting in the southwestern Pacific nation, Motegi emphasized the significance of the free and open Indo-Pacific vision, and Marape expressed support for it.

Motegi also indicated Japan's readiness to support Papua New Guinea's economy, battered by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

At an online press conference following the meeting, the Japanese minister said he had developed trust with the Papua New Guinean leader through the meeting, adding that he had reconfirmed the importance of face-to-face diplomacy.

