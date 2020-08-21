Keidanren Chm. Nakanishi Suffers Lymphoma Relapse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said Friday that its chairman, Hiroaki Nakanishi, has been confirmed to be suffering a relapse in his lymphoma.

Nakanishi will continue to receive treatment while staying at a hospital. How long he will be hospitalized is undecided.

Nakanishi, who also serves as a member of the government's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy and also its Council on Investments for the Future, issued a statement that he hopes to perform his duties as much as allowed by his condition and treatment schedule.

The Keidanren chief was hospitalized for lymphoma in May 2019 and returned to work in September that year. He was hospitalized again on July 14, after problems were detected in his regular checkups.

He is currently receiving chemotherapy, showing signs of improvement without suffering side-effects, according to informed sources.

