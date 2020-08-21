Japan Gets Only 3,800 Overseas Arrivals in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign arrivals to Japan from overseas in July is estimated at 3,800, down 99.9 pct from a year earlier, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Friday.

The number logged a 99.9 pct decline for the fourth straight month, amid travel restrictions introduced globally and a drastic cut in the number of international flights in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the foreign arrivals in July apparently have residence status in Japan. The monthly number of foreign arrivals to Japan has been below 10,000 since April.

The Japan Tourism Agency said it will support the country's tourism industry to prepare for a return of foreign visitors.

"We'll prepare to be able to welcome visitors from overseas" when it becomes possible for people to travel to Japan again," Atsumi Gamo, commissioner of the agency, said at a press conference.

