Restaurant in Tokyo to Serve Herbal Medicinal Sushi

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--A sushi restaurant in Tokyo's Akihabara district in Chiyoda Ward has come up with a new sushi, seasoned with ingredients used in medicinal cooking, such as cinnamon and pine nuts.

The sushi will be included in Nadeshico Sushi's menu in September.

"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary in autumn this year, we want to deviate from traditional concepts and (serve) sushi that is fun to look at, while focusing on the health aspect," Yuki Chizui, 33, manager of the restaurant, said, at a time when the restaurant is going through tough times due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The restaurant, which employs only female sushi chefs, will feature ingredients used in medicinal dishes on top of sushi toppings or on vinegared rice.

As a menu option, a spread made from a five-spice powder is served on top of tuna or yellowtail sushi. The garnish's spicy scent helps mask the smell of raw fish, according to the restaurant.

