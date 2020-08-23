Abe to Become Longest Continuously Serving PM in Japan Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday is set to mark his 2,799th consecutive day in office since he returned to power in late 2012, becoming the country's longest continuously serving head of government.

While he secured political stability by consolidating his power base through leading his Liberal Democratic Party to back-to-back wins in national elections, many have pointed to his administration's arrogance resulting from its long rule.

With only about a year to go until the end of his term as LDP president in September 2021, the Abe administration has entered a crucial stage also at a time when concerns over his health are mounting.

Abe on Sunday tied his great-uncle, Eisaku Sato, who served as prime minister for 2,798 consecutive days between Nov. 9, 1964, and July 7, 1972, and will pass Sato on Monday as the longest continuously serving prime minister in Japan.

In November 2019, Abe became the country's longest-serving prime minister in terms of the total number of days in office, including his one-year first stint until late September 2007, surpassing the previous record held by Taro Katsura, who was prime minister in the early 1900s.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]