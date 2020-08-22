Japan Newly Confirms 983 Novel Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who were newly confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan came to 983 on Saturday.

The cumulative death toll from the coronavirus in the nation increased by six to 1,194, with two of the new fatalities confirmed in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, and one each in the central prefecture of Toyama, the eastern prefecture of Saitama, the western prefecture of Osaka and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka.

In Tokyo, 256 people newly tested positive for the virus on Saturday, with the daily count in the Japanese capital standing above 200 for three days in a row. Of them, 100 are in their 20s, and 64 in their 30s. The number of patients with severe symptoms increased by four from Friday to 37, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Twenty-eight employees in their teens to 30s at a firm in Tokyo were confirmed infected with the virus, after more than 20 workers at the same company tested positive earlier. All of the infected employees were working on the same floor. Some of them routinely had meals together outside their workplaces, according to the metropolitan government.

The central prefecture of Ishikawa confirmed 18 new cases, including 10 at Yawata Medical Center in the city of Komatsu.

