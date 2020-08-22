Japan, Cambodia Aim to Resume Biz Travel in Early Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn agreed Saturday to aim to resume business travel between their countries in early September.

At their meeting in the Southeast Asian country, Motegi also emphasized the need to strengthen the free and open Indo-Pacific initiative, and Prak Sokhonn expressed support for the view.

Earlier in the day, Motegi had a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. They affirmed their countries' cooperation on South China Sea and North Korean issues.

