INTERVIEW: Balancing Act Needed amid U.S.-China Conflict

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan needs to perform a difficult balancing act amid rising tensions between the United States and China, former Japanese Ambassador to the United States Kenichiro Sasae has said.

"Conflicts and competition among nations, especially the U.S-China conflict, have intensified" as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sasae said in a recent interview.

"A sense of caution over China has grown in the United States rapidly," he said, citing the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the international order.

In this situation, Japan first needs to strengthen its alliance with the United States while guiding Washington to maintain its involvement in the international community, he said.

At the same time, Japan has to consider the best ways to coexist with China although it is a difficult country to deal with, said Sasae, now president and director-general of the Japan Institute of International Affairs.

