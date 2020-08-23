Japan Confirms 745 New Cases of Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--A total of 745 people were newly confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan on Sunday.

The cumulative death toll from the virus in the country rose by nine to 1,203, with three of the new deaths confirmed in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, two in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, and one each in the central prefecture of Ishikawa, the western prefecture of Tokushima, the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

In Tokyo, 212 people newly tested positive for the virus on the day, with the daily number of confirmed infection cases in the Japanese capital standing above 200 for four days in a row.

Of them, 66 people are in their 20s, 43 in their 30s, 29 in their 40s, 28 in their 50s and 19 in their 60s.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients in Tokyo came to 39, up by two from Saturday, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]