Abe to Visit Keio Univ. Hospital Again on Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to visit Keio University Hospital again on Monday morning, government and ruling coalition sources said Sunday.

He visited the Tokyo hospital last Monday to undergo a medical checkup, staying there for about seven and a half hours.

The planned revisit is for Abe to hear the results of the medical examination from the hospital, the sources said.

