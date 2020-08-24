Japan’s Ueda Ends 6th in Women’s British Open

Newsfrom Japan

London, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese golfer Momoko Ueda finished sixth at the Women’s British Open on Sunday, marking her best performance in an overseas major event.

Kicking off the final round at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland at 19th place with nine strokes behind the leader, Ueda had four birdies and no bogey on the day to finish with a total of 1-over-par, rewriting her previous record of seventh place in an overseas major marked in the 2008 British Open.

Unheralded German Sophia Popov, ranked 304th in the world, won the British Open on 7-under, becoming her country’s first woman to gain a major championship.

Among other Japanese players, Harukyo Nomura finished 22nd on 6-over and Nasa Hataoka 64th on 14-over.

Due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was held without spectators.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]