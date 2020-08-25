Outdoor Recreation Popular amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Outdoor recreation activities are increasingly popular in Japan amid the coronavirus epidemic as they allow people to enjoy nature while avoiding enclosed spaces and other situations believed to spread the virus.

Operators of sites for glamping, a luxury form of camping, offer accommodation and necessary equipment.

The seven cabins at Onsen Glamping Shima Blue, a glamping site in the Shima Onsen hot spring resort in the town of Nakanojo in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, are almost fully booked for September and October. "We are having an unprecedented number of inquiries," Yoshinori Seki, 55, president of the company operating the site, said.

Noting that the cabins have an open-air bath and a barbecue facility, he said, "I think people like our site because they can enjoy nature without worrying about getting too close to others during meals and when taking a bath."

Demand for recreational vehicles for hire is also on the rise. At Campingcar Inc., a Tokyo-based recreational vehicle rental company, sales in August have been up 20 pct from a year before.

