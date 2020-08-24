Sato Wins Indy 500 Again

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Takuma Sato won the 104th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday after becoming the first Japanese to achieve the victory in the renowned auto race in 2017.

“I didn’t even dream of winning twice,” the 43-year-old driver said. “I think I was incredibly blessed with luck.”

The Indianapolis 500, held at Indianapolis in the U.S. state of Indiana, is one of the three most prestigious auto races in the world. The other two are the Le Mans 24 Hours race and the Monaco Grand Prix.

Sato, the 20th driver who won the Indianapolis 500 more than once, gave Japan’s Honda Motor Co. <7267> the first victory in the race in three years.

