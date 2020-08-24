Abe Revisits Hospital a Week after Checkup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Keio University Hospital on Monday, a week after his stay of about seven and a half hours at the Tokyo hospital for a medical checkup raised concerns over his health.

Abe, 65, made the second visit at the request of his doctor to be briefed on the results of the checkup, informed sources said.

At a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said he has heard that the latest hospital visit is for an additional checkup.

Abe arrived at the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT) after leaving his private residence in Tokyo.

An executive secretary to Abe told reporters that the prime minister had been told by his doctor to come again a week after the exam, adding that the revisit is a follow-up to the previous visit.

