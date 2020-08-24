Governors Want Staff Dispatch System to Tackle Mass Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--A project team of the National Governors' Association pointed to a need on Monday to prepare a system to send outside personnel to medical institutions and welfare facilities across Japan as part of measures against novel coronavirus infection clusters.

In a report on infection clusters, compiled in a videoconference the same day, the team stressed the need for the central and local governments to foster leaders to deal with infectious diseases at medical institutions and welfare facilities. The team also suggested creating a system to dispatch outside personnel to such facilities in the event that facility workers are infected with the virus.

The report noted that the number of coronavirus patients in a prefecture largely depends on whether or not the prefecture has clusters of coronavirus cases.

A total of 238 coronavirus infection clusters had been confirmed as of mid-June.

The report said that the clusters were mainly caused by workers continuing to work at medical institutions despite feeling unwell, due to manpower shortages, and by people not wearing face masks at restaurants.

